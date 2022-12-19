Watch CBS News
NYPD says 26-year-old man shot to death following dispute in Bronx

Police: Man shot and killed in the Bronx following dispute
Police: Man shot and killed in the Bronx following dispute 00:17

NEW YORK -- There was a deadly dispute between two men in the Fordham section of the Bronx on Sunday morning.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot inside a building on Briggs Avenue just after 11 a.m.

He was rushed to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

Police are now investigating what sparked the dispute as they search for the shooter.

