NYPD responds to fight aboard Carnival Cruise Line

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The NYPD responded after a fight broke out aboard a Carnival Cruise ship. 

Police arrived at Pier 88 at around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday after the Coast Guard responded to a fight on board the ship and was escorting the ship into the pier. 

The situation had been resolved by the time police arrived. 

"Last night while Carnival Magic was returning to New York, a number of guests were involved in an altercation in a nightclub. Thankfully no serious injuries were reported and our onboard security team intervened. The ship arrived as scheduled this morning and authorities were notified and met the ship to interview suspects and witnesses and conduct an investigation," Carnival Cruise Lines said in a statement. 

First published on June 28, 2022 / 8:34 AM

