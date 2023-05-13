See it: NYPD rescues horse stuck in muddy water at Orchard Beach in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police raced to rescue a horse stuck in some muddy waters in the Bronx on Friday.
It happened on Orchard Beach.
An NYPD Special Operations Unit used what's called a rescue glide to get underneath the horse.
From there, officers pulled it to stable ground and got it upright.
It's now being cared for at the NYPD stable in the Bronx.
It's unclear who owns the horse or how it wound up there.
