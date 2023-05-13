Watch CBS News
See it: NYPD rescues horse stuck in muddy water at Orchard Beach in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police raced to rescue a horse stuck in some muddy waters in the Bronx on Friday.

It happened on Orchard Beach.

An NYPD Special Operations Unit used what's called a rescue glide to get underneath the horse.

From there, officers pulled it to stable ground and got it upright.

It's now being cared for at the NYPD stable in the Bronx.

It's unclear who owns the horse or how it wound up there.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

