See it: NYPD rescues horse stuck in muddy water at Orchard Beach in the Bronx

NYPD rescues horse from muddy waters near Orchard Beach in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police raced to rescue a horse stuck in some muddy waters in the Bronx on Friday.

It happened on Orchard Beach.

An NYPD Special Operations Unit used what's called a rescue glide to get underneath the horse.

From there, officers pulled it to stable ground and got it upright.

Hay! Great collaborative effort this afternoon by members of Aviation, ESU, Harbor, SCUBA & Mounted.



After receiving a call for a horse stuck in the muddy water @OrchardBeach @nypd45pct, our members were able to pull the horse to shore where he received needed medical attention pic.twitter.com/UdeD8HGZPu — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 12, 2023

It's now being cared for at the NYPD stable in the Bronx.

It's unclear who owns the horse or how it wound up there.