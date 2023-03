NEW YORK -- In a stunning discovery, the NYPD says it recovered numerous weapons from Jamaica Bay.

Following a tip, officers in scuba gear found three assault rifles and 14 handguns in the water on Wednesday.

Yesterday, @NYPD101Pct officers were alerted to multiple firearms submerged in Jamaica Bay by a concerned NYer. Equipped with scuba gear, our elite @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit Detectives dove into the waters & retrieved this cache of weapons. pic.twitter.com/ceYRuyT8ei — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 23, 2023

So far, there are no arrests and investigators are trying to figure out how the weapons got there.