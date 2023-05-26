NYPD ramping up drunk driving enforcement for Memorial Day Weekend

NYPD on the lookout for drunk drivers over Memorial Day Weekend

NYPD on the lookout for drunk drivers over Memorial Day Weekend

NEW YORK - New York City says it's on the lookout for drunk drivers this holiday weekend.

The NYPD's ramped up enforcement started Friday and will continue through early Tuesday morning, with officers on highways and streets.

"They will have an increased focus on impaired drivers, and by that I mean drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs," NYPD Inspector Sylvester Ge said. "There is no safe level of drinking and driving. The message is clear. Again - drivers, don't drink and drive."

The city is also calling on New York lawmakers to pass legislation to lower the threshold of blood alcohol content for DWI.