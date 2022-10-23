Watch CBS News
Local News

Civilian Complaint Review Board gains power to investigate racial profiling, bias claims against NYPD officers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CCRB can investigate profiling, bias claims against NYPD
CCRB can investigate profiling, bias claims against NYPD 00:30

NEW YORK -- The Civilian Complaint Review Board now has the power to investigate racial profiling and bias claims against NYPD officers.

The City Council voted months ago to change the charter, and the change went into effect Saturday.

Previously, the CCRB could only send claims to the NYPD to be investigated internally.

The board says over the last eight years, there have been 3,400 cases of racial profiling and of those, the NYPD has only found four officers guilty.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 10:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.