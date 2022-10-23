Civilian Complaint Review Board gains power to investigate racial profiling, bias claims against NYPD officers

NEW YORK -- The Civilian Complaint Review Board now has the power to investigate racial profiling and bias claims against NYPD officers.

The City Council voted months ago to change the charter, and the change went into effect Saturday.

Previously, the CCRB could only send claims to the NYPD to be investigated internally.

The board says over the last eight years, there have been 3,400 cases of racial profiling and of those, the NYPD has only found four officers guilty.