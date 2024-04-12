New report from NYPD monitor examines at racial disparities in policing. Here's what it says.

NYPD still searching Black & Hispanic people more often than Whites, monitor says

NYPD still searching Black & Hispanic people more often than Whites, monitor says

NEW YORK -- A new report from the NYPD's court-appointed monitor says the department still has plenty of work to do to address racial disparities in policing.

The report says police are stopping far fewer people in recent years than they were about 10 years ago, but Black and Hispanic people are still stopped far more often than White people.

Once they are stopped, the monitor says there are still disparities in certain years in how often people are searched or frisked.

In 2021, for example, the report says police frisked Black people about 62% of the time, versus 56% for the White people they stopped.

When it comes to searches, which are more extensive than frisks, police searched Hispanic people 45% of the time after stops in 2022, compared to 36% for White people.

But in both 2021 and 2022, the monitor says police did not disproportionately arrest or use force against Black or Hispanic people they stopped compared to White people.

The NYPD pointed that out in a statement to CBS New York, saying the report "identifies numerous categories ... in which prior racial disparities have been substantially reduced or entirely eliminated."

The report also urges the NYPD to monitor their own compliance with the 14th Amendment, or the right to equal protection of the law. The monitor says, "It has taken far too long for the Department to begin developing accountability mechanisms, let alone implement them."

The NYPD's statement to CBS New York also says the report "recognizes the dramatic reduction in stops by the NYPD over the last decade."

The goal of these reports is to get the NYPD in line with those reforms ordered by a court. The NYPD has developed a dashboard to track and analyze stop and frisks across the city.

The monitor says "if the NYPD chooses to use this tool," it could "inform the Department what should be done to address the areas with the most disparities."