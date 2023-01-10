Watch CBS News
NYPD probing Crown Heights hit-and-run as possible hate crime

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A frightening hit-and-run in Brooklyn is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Police hope the graphic video of the incident will help track down the driver.

Police say a 55-year-old man was hit by someone driving a Mercedes Benz on Friday afternoon at Union Street and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.

The victim is in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

There was no immediate word on why the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime, but CBS2 will have more on the story on the News at 11 p.m.

First published on January 9, 2023 / 7:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

