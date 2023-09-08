NYPD probing apparent murder-suicide in Queens

NEW YORK -- What police believe to be a possible murder-suicide happened on the sidewalk in front of a medical care store on 101st Avenue in South Ozone Park in Queens just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

"It's very scary. I feel sad for the families," said resident Mohammed Hussain.

Investigators combed through the evidence left behind. Police said a 42-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were both shot in the head. They were pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

"My neighbor ran out and said there was a shooting. As I look up, I saw the helicopter," resident Anita Mangal said. "It was crazy. A lot of people. A lot of commotion. Cars were piling up to see what was going on."

Neighbors in the tight-knit community were in shock. Many of the onlookers were usually on their way to pray, out for an evening stroll, or hanging around to sit and chat.

"Guys that walk to the mosque every day, five times a day in groups. There's always a lot of people in this intersection, 15-20 people at one time," Hussain said. "Anybody could've gotten hurt alongside them."

Police said a firearm was recovered and taken into evidence.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time.