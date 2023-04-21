NYPD: Officers shoot man wielding scissors, knife in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD says officers shot a man who was wielding a knife and scissors Friday in the Bronx.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell described the situation as "fast, volatile and dangerous."

Police responded to a call from a case worker at an assisted living facility on Washington Avenue in Morrisania, who reported a man in mental distress with a large pair of scissors. When officers arrived, the man alleged ran at them with the scissors and a 12-inch kitchen knife.

"The subject then decided to turn his sights on a civilian who was smoking a cigarette outside the location. He went after this male with the scissors. Our officers were able to distract him and give him commands to drop the scissors," Chell said. "At this time, in a full-fledged sprint, he came at one of our officers."

Chell said one officer fired three times, hitting the man twice.

"If our officers did not respond quickly, we might have a civilian who's hurt, and we stopped a threat to the community," he added.

The man and the officer who fired on him both remain hospitalized.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.