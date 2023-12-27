NYPD on the hunt for woman wanted for pepper-spraying Muslim teenager in Brooklyn

NYPD searching for woman wanted for pepper-spraying Muslim teenager in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of pepper spraying a Muslim teenager in Brooklyn.

Police released images of the suspect, who is believed to be in her 40s.

Investigators said the woman made anti-ethnic comments before she sprayed the face of a 15-year-old girl in Bensonhurst on Dec. 19.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.