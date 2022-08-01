Watch CBS News
NYPD on the hunt for Times Square slashing suspect

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man who attacked a stranger in Times Square over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching a woman from behind and slashing her on the hand with a boxcutter.

The incident happened Sunday morning near Seventh Avenue and 42nd Street.

Police said the 59-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for her injury.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on August 1, 2022 / 7:31 PM

