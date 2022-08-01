NYPD on the hunt for Times Square slashing suspect

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man who attacked a stranger in Times Square over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching a woman from behind and slashing her on the hand with a boxcutter.

The incident happened Sunday morning near Seventh Avenue and 42nd Street.

Police said the 59-year-old victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for her injury.

