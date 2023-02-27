Watch CBS News
NYPD on hunt for suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A search is underway for a suspect in a deadly broad-daylight shooting in the Bronx.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the head at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday on Bathgate Avenue and East 183rd Street in the Belmont section of the borough.

That man, identified by police as Achilles Baskin of the Bronx, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police say it's unclear what led up to the shooting.

