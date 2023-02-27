NYPD on hunt for suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Bronx

Manhunt underway for suspect in fatal shooting of man in the Bronx

Manhunt underway for suspect in fatal shooting of man in the Bronx

Manhunt underway for suspect in fatal shooting of man in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A search is underway for a suspect in a deadly broad-daylight shooting in the Bronx.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the head at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday on Bathgate Avenue and East 183rd Street in the Belmont section of the borough.

That man, identified by police as Achilles Baskin of the Bronx, was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police say it's unclear what led up to the shooting.