NYPD on hunt for man wanted for multiple assaults in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for a string of attacks in Greenwich Village.

On Wednesday, CBS2 spoke with his most recent victim, who was left with severe facial injuries.

A Saturday afternoon run to the neighborhood grocery store landed the victim in the hospital. It happened within a minute of walking outside his 9th Street building.

"I don't know if he grabbed my shoulder or arm, but by the time I spun around there was already a fist right here. And that shot was the hardest, I think. That's what broke I think the orbital bones," the victim said.

The victim didn't want to show his face, as his attacker remains on the loose. In addition to facial fractures, he has stitches on his lip.

"Four on the outside, two on the inside. Yeah, he's a good hitter, if nothing else," the victim said.

Police are looking for an individual described as a white man in his 30s and about 6 feet tall.

"Historically, a very quiet, peaceful neighborhood. Everybody is pretty rattled," neighbor Susan Schubert said.

The suspect is wanted in connection to two other assaults in the 6th Precinct -- one on Jan. 3 near Bedford and Grove and a day later on Fifth Avenue and East 11th Street. Detectives say it's the same m-o. The suspect didn't rob his victims, just brutally attacked them and took off.

"I hope it doesn't take another victim to find the guy," the victim said.

Felony assaults are up in the 6th Precinct -- five so far this year, compared to three in the same time period last year.

Misdemeanor assaults are also up -- 14 so far this year, compared to three in January of 2022.

"What if it was my wife? What if it was my kids? That's more the concern," the victim said.

The victim said his injuries will take about six weeks to heal. As for his right eye, doctors will continue to monitor it and hopefully there won't be any need for surgery.