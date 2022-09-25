Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD on hunt for man on moped wanted for forcibly touching women in several parts of Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Man on moped wanted for forcibly touching women in Brooklyn
NYPD: Man on moped wanted for forcibly touching women in Brooklyn 00:34

NEW YORK -- A man on a moped is wanted for inappropriately touching women in at least seven different locations in Brooklyn.

Police say are looking for the suspect, who is accused of inappropriately grabbing or touching women in Park Slope, Williamsburg, and Clinton Hill on various occasions from Aug. 28-Sept. 10.

The women's ages range from 20 to 48 years old. Police say in each incident, the suspect was riding the moped. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 7:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.