NYPD on hunt for man on moped wanted for forcibly touching women in several parts of Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A man on a moped is wanted for inappropriately touching women in at least seven different locations in Brooklyn.

Police say are looking for the suspect, who is accused of inappropriately grabbing or touching women in Park Slope, Williamsburg, and Clinton Hill on various occasions from Aug. 28-Sept. 10.

The women's ages range from 20 to 48 years old. Police say in each incident, the suspect was riding the moped.