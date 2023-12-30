3 NYPD officers hurt in car crash in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Three police officers are recovering from minor injuries after a car crash in Brooklyn.
It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday on Atlantic Avenue near Bradford Street in East New York.
Investigators say the driver of a BMW ran a light and crashed into an unmarked NYPD car.
The officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
It's unclear if the BMW driver was hurt.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
