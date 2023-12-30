Watch CBS News
3 NYPD officers hurt in car crash in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Three police officers are recovering from minor injuries after a car crash in Brooklyn.

It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday on Atlantic Avenue near Bradford Street in East New York.

Investigators say the driver of a BMW ran a light and crashed into an unmarked NYPD car.

The officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

It's unclear if the BMW driver was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

December 30, 2023

