2 NYPD officers accused of sexually assaulting woman while off-duty in 2023

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers are accused of sexually assaulting a woman while they were off-duty in 2023.

Christian Garcia, 32, and Julio Alcantara-Santiago, 40, were both arrested Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors say Garcia and Alcantara-Santiago were seen on security video walking with the alleged victim as they left Zona de Cuba restaurant in the Bronx around 12:30 a.m. on July 9.

According to court documents, the woman was heavily intoxicated and appeared to be unable to stand on her own. Video allegedly shows Garcia and Alcantara-Santiago walking on each side of her, holding her up by her arms. The court documents also say the alleged victim stated she has no memory of leaving the restaurant.

The officers allegedly drove the woman to an apartment building and carried her inside. Court documents say additional surveillance video of the apartment building shows the woman still appeared to be unable to stand on her own and that Garcia and Alcantara-Santiago were holding her upright while her eyes were closed.

Garcia and Alcantara-Santiago are accused of sexually assaulting the woman inside an apartment while she was unable to speak or move due to her level of intoxication.

Both pleaded not guilty Wednesday and posted bail.

In a statement, an attorney for Garcia said, "Christian Garcia was born in the Bronx, was raised in the Bronx. He has never been in trouble in his life. He's an eight year member of the NYPD and he completely denies these charges."

CBS New York reached out to Alcantara-Santiago's attorney but has yet to receive a response.

Garcia is an officer in the Brooklyn courts, and Alcantara-Santiago is an officer in the Manhattan courts. Both suspended without pay.