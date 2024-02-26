NYPD officers describe heroic response to man who fell onto Washington Heights subway tracks

NYPD officers describe heroic response to man who fell onto subway tracks

NEW YORK -- The NYPD officers who rescued a man after he fell onto subway tracks at a station in Washington Heights spoke about their heroics Monday.

One officer's body camera captured what happened at the 181st Street station on Feb. 18.

"Once I saw him stumbling, I was watching him and then we heard the thud. That's how we knew he fell. So at that moment we rushed down the stairs," said Officer Marvel Kingston.

"I looked both ways to see if any train was coming in the direction, which it wasn't, and I jumped onto the train tracks," said Officer Travis Burks.

A bystander also jumped on the tracks to help pull the injured man back onto the platform and away from the live third rail.

Kingston said he gave another man his flashlight and told him to wave to signal trains not to enter the station.

The man who fell was taken to the hospital for evaluation.