Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD officers save man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD officers save man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
NYPD officers save man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn 00:23

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers rescued a man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday, just as a train was about to enter the station.

Body cameras captured what happened.

Police said the officers saw the man lying unconscious at the Nostrand Avenue station. They jumped onto the tracks, sidestepping the live third rails, and signaled with their flashlights to a southbound A train not to enter the station.

The officers lifted to the man to the platform.

He was treated at Kings County Hospital.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 12:19 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.