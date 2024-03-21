NYPD officers save man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- NYPD officers rescued a man who fell onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday, just as a train was about to enter the station.

Body cameras captured what happened.

Police said the officers saw the man lying unconscious at the Nostrand Avenue station. They jumped onto the tracks, sidestepping the live third rails, and signaled with their flashlights to a southbound A train not to enter the station.

The officers lifted to the man to the platform.

He was treated at Kings County Hospital.