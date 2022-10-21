Watch CBS News
NYPD: 4 officers hurt after driver strikes 2 police cruisers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Four officers hurt in car crash in Queens; 2 suspects arrested
NEW YORK -- Several police officers were hurt when a car crashed into their cruisers in Queens on Thursday.

The NYPD says the officers were on duty in St. Albans around 9:30 p.m. when they saw two people allegedly stealing a black BMW.

The driver of the vehicle hit one police cruiser, then crashed into a second cruiser.

Four officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested. Charges are pending.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 11:46 PM

