NYPD: 4 officers hurt after driver strikes 2 police cruisers
NEW YORK -- Several police officers were hurt when a car crashed into their cruisers in Queens on Thursday.
The NYPD says the officers were on duty in St. Albans around 9:30 p.m. when they saw two people allegedly stealing a black BMW.
The driver of the vehicle hit one police cruiser, then crashed into a second cruiser.
Four officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested. Charges are pending.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.