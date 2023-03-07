NYPD officers honored for helping students to safety during U-Haul rampage

NEW YORK -- Three NYPD officers are being honored Tuesday for their efforts to bring dozens of school children to safety during last month's deadly U-Haul rampage in Brooklyn.

Police body camera video shows the moment officers arrived outside the Bay Ridge Preparatory School and helped clear the kids off the street.

The NYPD said the U-Haul driver, who is accused of mowing down several pedestrians, was just blocks away.

Officers Ingebrethsen and Santini and Lt. Vitale will all receive commendation awards for their heroic actions.