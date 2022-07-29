NYPD officers exchange gunfire with robbery suspects in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A police-involved shooting is under investigation this morning in Manhattan.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Sixth Avenue and 21st Street in the Flatiron District.

Police said plainclothes officers wearing NYPD windbreakers disrupted a robbery in progress.

Two suspects fired on the officers, who returned fire.

No one was hit.

The suspect took off in a light colored sedan, possible an Audi.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.