Crime

NYPD officers exchange gunfire with robbery suspects in Manhattan

NEW YORK - A police-involved shooting is under investigation this morning in Manhattan. 

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Sixth Avenue and 21st Street in the Flatiron District. 

Police said plainclothes officers wearing NYPD windbreakers disrupted a robbery in progress. 

Two suspects fired on the officers, who returned fire. 

No one was hit. 

The suspect took off in a light colored sedan, possible an Audi. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 29, 2022 / 5:36 AM

