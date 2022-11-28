NYPD officers Brunel Victor, Taufique Bokth honored for daring subway track rescue moments before train arrived

NEW YORK -- Two police officers who risked their lives to save a man from the subway tracks on Thanksgiving were honored by the city on Monday.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to the officers, who said they were just doing their job.

"We knew the train was coming. All we had to do was get him to safety," Officer Brunel Victor said.

Victor and Faufique Bokth are being hailed as heroes.

Bodycam video shows them running to rescue a 40-year-old man who told authorities he was dizzy and accidentally fell onto the tracks in the 116th Street subway. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4:30 p.m.

"People were crying out for help. As soon as they cry out for help, we noticed someone needed help," Victor said.

"We were concerned about the safety of the person who had just fell onto the tracks," Bokth added.

Bokth has been with the NYPD for two years and Victor for four years. Both said their training kicked in.

Video shows the officers approach and a Good Samaritan wearing a blue hat is already down on the tracks trying to help the victim. The officers then jump down and grab the man's backpack and hoist him up onto the platform.

They then all scramble back up, seconds before the train pulls into the station.

The victim was treated at the hospital for back injuries and is expected to be okay.

"A man is alive today and will celebrate his birthday tomorrow because of your actions," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams awarded the officers with a proclamation for their quick thinking. They're still hoping to track down the Good Samaritan.

"Both these officers and a Good Samaritan, who we are attempting to identify to thank also, put their lives on the line," Adams said.

To increase subway safety, the mayor said last month that he and Gov. Kathy Hochul signed off on . Adams said the two officers in the Thanksgiving Day save were part of that initiative.

"They had completed their normal tour of duty, then were assigned an additional four hours of duty at 116th Street," Adams said. "The blue surge in our subway system is working."

Mayor Adams also said the officers have recently gone through new training, specifically on how to respond in the subway system. He said what happened last week is an example of the initiative working.