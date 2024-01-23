Watch CBS News
NYPD officer taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- An NYPD officer was rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash on the Harlem River Drive in Manhattan on Tuesday night.

It isn't clear what the officer was doing when he was struck at around 6 p.m. He was taken to Harlem Hospital.

Cars were backed up after that hit-and-run crash near Exit 24, between the Harlem River Drive and the George Washington Bridge.

The officer's condition was not immediately known. He was initially said to unconscious but CBS New York has learned he later was conscious.

