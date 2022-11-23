NYPD officer struck by car fleeing traffic stop in Queens

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was injured during a traffic stop overnight in St. Albans, Queens.

Police said three men were inside a red Infinity X50 that was pulled over for having mismatched license plates.

The driver and one of the passengers allegedly tried to escape, but were both arrested.

Police said the second passenger got behind the wheel and took off, hitting an officer and one of the other suspects.

Both suffered minor leg injuries.

The abandoned car was later recovered about a half mile away at 122nd Avenue and 93rd Street.

