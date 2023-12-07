NYPD officers shoot armed suspect after responding to 911 calls in Washington Heights, police say

NEW YORK - NYPD officers shot and wounded a man they say was armed with a gun overnight in Upper Manhattan.

Elijah Westbrook

"Second time in four days, our cops respond to help people from their community, and are met with an immediate attack and have to defend themselves," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell told reporters early Thursday morning.

Police said officers responded to numerous 911 calls shortly before 3 a.m. for a crash and possible stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene at 177th Street and Haven Avenue, they found a black car with two people inside. Officers approached the car, and the 19-year-old driver allegedly jumped out holding a gun.

The officers then opened fire, hitting the driver twice in the chest area.

He was taken to the hospital where he is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information about the investigation is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

