Caught on camera: NYPD officer rescues blind dog from pond in Queens

NEW YORK -- Video shows NYPD officers rescuing a drowning dog Tuesday.

It happened at Baisley Pond in South Jamaica.

Police say they received calls about a dog drowning and found the 8-year-old Border Collie, who is blind.

Body cam video shows an officer lifting the dog out of the cold water.

Sparky and his owner are now reunited.