Caught on camera: NYPD officer rescues blind dog from pond in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Video shows NYPD officers rescuing a drowning dog Tuesday.

It happened at Baisley Pond in South Jamaica.

Police say they received calls about a dog drowning and found the 8-year-old Border Collie, who is blind.

Body cam video shows an officer lifting the dog out of the cold water.

Sparky and his owner are now reunited.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 11:39 PM EDT

