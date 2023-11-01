Caught on camera: NYPD officer rescues blind dog from pond in Queens
NEW YORK -- Video shows NYPD officers rescuing a drowning dog Tuesday.
It happened at Baisley Pond in South Jamaica.
Police say they received calls about a dog drowning and found the 8-year-old Border Collie, who is blind.
Body cam video shows an officer lifting the dog out of the cold water.
Sparky and his owner are now reunited.
