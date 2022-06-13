Watch CBS News
NYPD officer injured trying to intervene in fight in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was injured overnight trying to intervene in a fight in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Second Avenue and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg

Police said the officer was on foot patrol and saw one of the men involved in the fight jump into a car.

The officer grabbed the vehicle's door handle, but the man drove off, injuring the officer's elbow and finger. 

June 13, 2022

