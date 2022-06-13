NYPD officer injured trying to intervene in fight in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was injured overnight trying to intervene in a fight in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near the corner of Second Avenue and Havemeyer Street in Williamsburg.

Police said the officer was on foot patrol and saw one of the men involved in the fight jump into a car.

The officer grabbed the vehicle's door handle, but the man drove off, injuring the officer's elbow and finger.