NYPD officer hit by car in Inwood, suffers minor injuries
NEW YORK -- Police said a suspect hit an officer with his car during a pursuit on Sunday night.
It happened just after 9 p.m. on Vermilyea Avenue near 204th Street in Inwood.
Police said an officer tried to stop a man who then got into a car, struck the officer, and took off.
That suspect is still on the run.
Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.