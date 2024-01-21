NYPD officer hit by car in Inwood, suffers minor injuries

Search on for driver after NYPD officer struck by car in Inwood

NEW YORK -- Police said a suspect hit an officer with his car during a pursuit on Sunday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Vermilyea Avenue near 204th Street in Inwood.

Police said an officer tried to stop a man who then got into a car, struck the officer, and took off.

That suspect is still on the run.

Police said the officer suffered minor injuries.