NYPD Officer Christopher Campos released from hospital after being injured in shooting while off-duty

NYPD officer shot during assault while off-duty released from hospital

NEW YORK -- An off-duty NYPD officer who was injured during a traffic dispute in Queens on Wednesday is now out of the hospital.

Fellow officers lined up to greet Officer Christopher Campos as he was released from Elmhurst Hospital on Friday.

Shawn Rivera is accused of breaking the window of Campos' car. Cellphone video shows Campos pull his gun to arrest Shawn Rivera and his brother, Edwin Rivera, and moments later, all three scuffle.

The Queens District Attorney says Edwin Rivera tried to take the officer's gun. During the struggle, the officer fired one round, hitting himself in the leg and Edwin Rivera in the hand.

Both brothers appeared in court Friday. They face several charges, including assaulting a police officer and strangulation.