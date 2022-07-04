NYPD: Off-duty correction officer shot in leg in Queens Village

Off-duty correction officer wounded in shootout with suspect in Queens

NEW YORK -- Gunfire erupted Sunday night during a Fourth of July celebration in Queens.

Police say at around 8 p.m. an off-duty correction officer saw another man pull out a gun, and aim it a crowd on Jamaica Avenue in Queens Village.

The correction officer drew his own weapon and fired at the suspect, hitting him the chest.

The suspect, a 23-year-old male, fired back, hitting the correction officer in the leg.

Both are being treated at a hospital, and are expected to survive.