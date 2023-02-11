Watch CBS News
NYPD: New video shows suspect in deadly shooting of Nicholas Lewis in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- New video shows the man police are looking for in a deadly shooting in the Bronx. 

Police said the suspect was seen getting out of a car on Pratt Avenue just before 21-year-old Nicholas Lewis was shot and killed on Jan. 18. 

Police also released a photo of the car the suspected gunman was in.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

