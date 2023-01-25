Watch CBS News
NYPD offers first look at new vehicle designs

NEW YORK -- NYPD police vehicles are getting a new look.

During the State of the NYPD on Wednesday, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the department is exploring new designs.

The new cars will include a green stripe that looks like the NYPD flag, a revamped interior and a 360-degree camera system.

"It is the 100-year-old flag of the NYPD that we are putting on those vehicles. I think it's a nice, positive step forward," Sewell said. "We are always endeavoring to make our communities feel as though that they are part of this mission for public safety. Anything we can do to bring them to us, to make them feel comfortable speaking and sharing with us, is always a plus."

Vehicles will also now have a QR code, which is linked to the NYPD website.

