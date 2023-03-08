NYPD data shows decline in major crimes in transit system, rise in misdemeanor assaults and petit larceny

NEW YORK -- A new crime report from the NYPD shows major crimes in the city's transit system are down 21% compared to this time last year, but it's not all good news.

A man attacked on a 1 train in Chelsea, a woman slashed and robbed at the Parkchester Station in the Bronx, police tape at a station in Queens after a man was shot in the leg -- those are just a few of the crimes over the past year that have some MTA riders concerned.

CBS2's Tim McNicholas asked riders if they felt safe taking the train.

"Not really," Ariel Rubinoff said. "Not a hundred percent safe as before."

"I've never had trouble. I take usually the F and that seems to be a very safe line," Victor Wheeler said.

"I think after work I'm a little bit more on my toes. I don't put on my headphones right away the way I used to," Yulin Li said.

But the 93 robberies so far this year are a 20% drop compared to this time last year, the 156 grand larcenies equal a 23% drop, and felony assaults are down 18%.

Arrests for transit crimes are up 61%.

The NYPD credits the drop in crimes to an October plan to boost police presence in the transit system by adding 1,200 overtime shifts.

"This year, from January 1st 'til now, the first nine weeks ... This is the second lowest crime numbers reported, for a nine-week start of a year, second lowest in recorded history. Second only to 2021, the height of the COVID pandemic," said NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper.

Yet misdemeanor assaults and petit larceny are both up.

Police are also concerned about a recent trend of kids climbing on top of moving subway cars. The stunts have killed two 15-year-olds in the last few months.

"Make no mistake, there's still crime," said Lisa Daglian, of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.

She says the numbers are trending in the right direction, but there's more work to do.

"We need to remain vigilant. That's why the police continue to need to have a presence in the system. There needs to be continuous funding for mental health services, not just in the moment but long-term services," she said.

The president of the local Transport Workers Union says the city's strategy is clearly paying off, but he's also calling on the MTA expand the use of MTA Police on buses. We've asked the MTA if they will do that and we're waiting to hear back.