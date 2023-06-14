Watch CBS News
NYPD: Mother stabbed protecting daughter in stroller in Downtown Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police say a mother was stabbed multiple times while protecting her daughter in Downtown Brooklyn. 

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday by the corner of Jay and Tillary streets. 

Police said the 34-year-old was pushing her daughter in a stroller when someone started to argue with her. The suspect then allegedly threatened to harm the child.

Police said the mother stood between the attacker and her daughter and was stabbed in both legs and her chest. 

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

The child was not physically harmed.

Anyone with information about the stabbing or the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

