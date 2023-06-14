NYPD: Mother stabbed protecting daughter in stroller in Downtown Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say a mother was stabbed multiple times while protecting her daughter in Downtown Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday by the corner of Jay and Tillary streets.

Police said the 34-year-old was pushing her daughter in a stroller when someone started to argue with her. The suspect then allegedly threatened to harm the child.

Police said the mother stood between the attacker and her daughter and was stabbed in both legs and her chest.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The child was not physically harmed.

