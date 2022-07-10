NYPD: Moped riders sought after 3 armed robberies in less than 1 hour in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for two people in connection to three armed robberies that occurred in less than an hour in Queens.

The robberies started just before 11 a.m. on July 6. Surveillance video appears to show the first incident described by police.

Two men on a moped allegedly approached a woman walking in front of a home on Kessel Street. According to police, the men pulled out knives and took the woman's cellphone, debit card and ID before fleeing the scene.

About 20 minutes later, two suspects on a moped reportedly approached an 86-year-old man near the intersection of Cooper Avenue and 80th Street. They stole the man's gold chain, shoved him to the ground and fled, police said.

About 30 minutes after the second robbery, six suspects riding mopeds approached a 48-year-old man at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and 126th Street. The suspects, including one who had a gun, took the man's gold chain and fled.

Two victims refused medical attention and one was not hurt, police said.

