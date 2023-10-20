79 names added to NYPD Memorial Wall in Battery Park City
NEW YORK -- A somber ceremony was held in Battery Park City on Friday as 79 more names were added to the NYPD's Memorial Wall.
Commissioner Edward Caban honored the officers, saying they put themselves in harm's way to protect others.
The Memorial Wall was first established in 1997. Every year, more names are added.
Many of the fallen officers died from 9/11-related illnesses.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.