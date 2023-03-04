Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man, woman wanted for punching man on MTA bus in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - New pictures show a man and woman wanted in an attack onboard a New York City bus. 

It happened on a bus in Prospect Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn on Feb. 24. 

Investigators said the man punched a 62-year-old man in the face several times. There was no immediate word on what led up to it. 

Police believe the suspects are between 18 and 23 years old. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

