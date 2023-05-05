NYPD: Man suspected of firing gun from Sheepshead Bay rooftop did not have a firearm

NEW YORK -- A man arrested for allegedly firing a gun from his rooftop in Brooklyn did not have a firearm and no shots were fired, police said after taking him into custody Friday.

Initially, police said shots were fired at around 5:30 a.m. and concerned neighbors told CBS2 they heard gunshots.

The man arrested was heard yelling from the rooftop in Russian and appeared to have a rifle when officers arrived at the building at Bedford Avenue and Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, police said.

"They took the guy out. I head in Russian the police saying 'Get you hands out! Get your hands up!' I heard some shots, I don't know from who. They came out, and I took a video," said Mushykh Kikirov, a neighbor, who's mom owns a day care center across the street.

Some residents were told to evacuate. Others said they woke up to police knocking on their door and asking for access to their rooftops.

"The guy came out as if like, 'What happened? Why are you guys here? What's going on?' As if nothing went on. I don't know. Crazy," said a neighbor who was couldn't go to work because she was told to stay in place.

Another neighbor, who was walking his son to school, decided to keep his son home when he saw the caution tape and streets closed.

It was not immediately clear if the man would face charges.