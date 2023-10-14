Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man suffers broken nose after being pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan, 2 suspects wanted

NEW YORK -- NYPD is trying to find two people accused of pushing a man onto the subway tracks at 72nd Street and Broadway. 

It happened when the man, 32, was getting off a northbound 2 train at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Police said he was arguing with two other men who eventually kicked and punched him, before they pushed him onto the tracks. 

2812-23-assault-20-pct-photo-1.jpg
NYPD is trying to find two people accused of pushing a man onto the subway tracks at 72nd Street and Broadway on Oct. 14, 2023.  NYPD

The man broke his nose and finger during the ordeal, police said. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

