Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack
NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack 00:50

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man they said was caught on camera striking a woman in the head on the Upper East Side

It happened on Park Avenue at around 6 a.m. on July 14. 

The man was walking by the 27-year-old woman when he hit her in the head with an object, according to police.

He was apparently unprovoked. 

final-rma-2081-22-assault-19-pct-7-14-22-1.jpg
Police are looking for a man they said was caught on camera striking a woman in the head on July 14, 2022 on the Upper East Side. NYPD

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut on her forehead. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 12:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.