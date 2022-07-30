NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man they said was caught on camera striking a woman in the head on the Upper East Side.
It happened on Park Avenue at around 6 a.m. on July 14.
The man was walking by the 27-year-old woman when he hit her in the head with an object, according to police.
He was apparently unprovoked.
The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut on her forehead.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
