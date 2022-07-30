NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man they said was caught on camera striking a woman in the head on the Upper East Side.

It happened on Park Avenue at around 6 a.m. on July 14.

The man was walking by the 27-year-old woman when he hit her in the head with an object, according to police.

He was apparently unprovoked.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut on her forehead.

