NYPD: Man stole $5,000 worth of clothes from woman's apartment after climbing fire escape

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man they said broke into a woman's apartment by climbing the fire escape and stole $5,000 worth of clothes.

Surveillance video caught the suspect walking out of the 53-year-old woman's building on West 19th Street and 7th Avenue with the clothes and getting into a car.

It happened Thursday morning in Chelsea.

Investigators said they're looking for a dark-colored Mazda CX-5 with New Jersey plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.