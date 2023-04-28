Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man stabbed with ice pick in unprovoked attack on Brooklyn subway platform

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for suspect after a man was stabbed with an ice pick at a Brooklyn subway station. 

It happened on April 19 in Cypress Hills

Police said the 38-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach on the J train platform at the Crescent Street station. 

He is expected to be OK. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

