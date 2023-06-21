NYPD: Man shoved onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A man was pushed onto the subway tracks Wednesday morning in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6 a.m. inside the Fulton Street and Rockaway Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said the suspect acting erratic and yelling before the unprovoked attack.

The 52-year-old victim was able to climb out of the tracks and was not injured.

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras as they search for the suspect.

