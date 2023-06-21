Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Man shoved onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - A man was pushed onto the subway tracks Wednesday morning in Brooklyn. 

It happened around 6 a.m. inside the Fulton Street and Rockaway Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said the suspect acting erratic and yelling before the unprovoked attack. 

The 52-year-old victim was able to climb out of the tracks and was not injured. 

Police are reviewing surveillance cameras as they search for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 7:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.