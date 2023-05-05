NYPD: Man seen with gun on roof of Brooklyn home taken into custody

NEW YORK -- Police say a man with a gun barricaded himself inside a home Friday in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn.

The man has since been taken into custody. It's unclear if any charges will be filed.

Officers, along with the Emergency Service Unit and hostage negotiators, are in the scene at Bedford Avenue and Avenue Y.

Police say officers were responding to reports of shots fired when they found the man on the roof of a house with a rifle. He scurried down a ladder and into the home, where he was barricaded inside for some time.

