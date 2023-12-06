NYPD: Man robs Washington Heights restaurant, shoots patron

NEW YORK -- A man is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot in the head inside a restaurant during an early Wednesday morning robbery in Washington Heights.

Police said a 37-year-old man is in critical-but-stable condition. Officers said he was shot in the cheek inside Seafood King Fish Market at 2 a.m.

Investigators were in and out of the restaurant at West 163rd Street and Broadway all morning. They said the suspect walked into the restaurant and used the bathroom, and then came out, pointed a gun at the cashier, and took her money and cellphone. He then walked up to a man sitting at a table, took his phone and shot him.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

There was no immediate word from police on a motive or if the victim and suspect knew one another.

"It's terrible, I worry, worry, worry for this," one person said.

"Scared," another said.

"Very dangerous, very dangerous," another added.

No arrests have been made. Police said the suspect is 5-foot-5 and was wearing all black.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.