NYPD: Man raped woman after chokehold left her unconscious

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of raping and robbing a woman in Brooklyn. It happened inside a building at 88 Monument Walk on April 21 at around 11:30 p.m., NYPD said.

According to investigators, the man asked a woman inside the building for sex, but she declined. He then attacked the woman, putting her into a chokehold until she was unconscious, police said.

Police are looking for a man known as "Todd" in connection to a rape in Brooklyn on April 21, 2022. NYPD

The woman regained consciousness as she was being raped, according to police, and the man allegedly then stole $600 cash and a cellphone from her before leaving.

The woman was treated at Interfaith Hospital, police said.

Police said the man they're looking for is known as "Todd." He is 27 years old, 120 pounds and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.