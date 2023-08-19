Watch CBS News
NYPD: Men on moped knocked off Brooklyn man's yarmulke in possible antisemitic hate crime

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a handful of suspected antisemitic hate crimes in Brooklyn

In one incident, a person riding a Citi Bike slapped a 43-year-old man who was wearing traditional Jewish garb at the intersection of Walton and Wallabout streets in Williamsburg, according to police. 

Moments later, a 42-year-old woman was slapped in the head on Wallabout Street, police said. 

The slapping incidents happened on Thursday night. 

Separately, police said two men on a moped knocked off a man's yarmulke on Wednesday in Borough Park

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

