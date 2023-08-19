NYPD: Men on moped knocked off Brooklyn man's yarmulke in possible antisemitic hate crime

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a handful of suspected antisemitic hate crimes in Brooklyn.

In one incident, a person riding a Citi Bike slapped a 43-year-old man who was wearing traditional Jewish garb at the intersection of Walton and Wallabout streets in Williamsburg, according to police.

Moments later, a 42-year-old woman was slapped in the head on Wallabout Street, police said.

The slapping incidents happened on Thursday night.

Separately, police said two men on a moped knocked off a man's yarmulke on Wednesday in Borough Park.

