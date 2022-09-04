NYPD: Man killed in hit-and-run in Hamilton Heights
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Manhattan.
Police say a male pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon on Riverside Drive and West 87th Street in Hamilton Heights.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.
Investigators have yet to release a description of the vehicle that fled the scene.
