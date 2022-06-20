Man lied about 1-year-old son being inside car during alleged carjacking in East Harlem, sources tell CBS2

NEW YORK -- Police spent the morning searching for a stolen vehicle that allegedly had a child inside.

But investigators now say the child is safe and was never in the car.

Police say around 6:50 this morning they received reports of a gold Honda stolen at 117th St. between 1st and 2nd ave, with a child inside. NYPD say car was ditched at 153rd st & Gerard Ave with no one inside @CBSNewYork

They’re asking for tips from the public pic.twitter.com/K81WD9SHtk — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) June 20, 2022

Police say the child was with his mother in Pennsylvania the whole time.

The father admitted to officers his 1-year-old son was never in the car, but he maintains his vehicle was stolen.

Police are still investigating if that's true.

The car in question, a gold Honda, was found parallel parked at 153rd Street and Gerard Avenue in the South Bronx with no one inside.

UPDATE: The vehicle has been located. The child has been found in the care of a relative and is not in danger. https://t.co/RDmjTvcNly pic.twitter.com/JDuTMvZRhg — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2022

The situation started around 6:50 a.m. Monday in East Harlem.

Police said the father reported two armed suspects approached his car at 117th Street and First Avenue, threatened to shoot him and then took his car with his 1-year-old son inside.

Residents say they're just glad the child is OK.

"Relieved to hear the child is safe, thank God," Bronx resident Ana Haywood said.

"I'm glad the baby's safe and in good hands," another person added.

Police are searching for surveillance video in both Harlem and the Bronx to determine if the carjacking did happen.

The father is still being questioned, and it's too early to say if he will be charged with filing a false report.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.